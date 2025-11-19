Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,809 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,623 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 435.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Applied Materials by 5,325.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 133.3% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $225.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $179.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $242.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.84 and a 200-day moving average of $188.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Applied Materials from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Applied Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.74.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

