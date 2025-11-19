Intech Investment Management LLC Has $3.10 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 12,897 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 11,676 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 54.2% during the second quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 30,235 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 10,625 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 26.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 98.4% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 104,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,316,000 after purchasing an additional 51,692 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, CMO Karen Fleming sold 2,932 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total transaction of $437,131.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 88,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,169,865.15. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 39,351 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $5,745,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,944,338. This represents a 20.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,720 shares of company stock valued at $7,761,212. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $159.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.36 and a 1 year high of $165.07.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ROST. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.53.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

