SLB Limited $SLB Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 335.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,512 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SLB were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLB in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SLB in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in SLB by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLB by 51.4% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLB during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $36.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. SLB Limited has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $44.97. The company has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.97.

SLB ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. SLB had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 10.34%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SLB Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. SLB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.02%.

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $2,261,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 159,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,692.99. The trade was a 27.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 38,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $1,412,927.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 175,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,456,607.50. This trade represents a 17.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 138,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,107,677 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SLB in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of SLB in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 price target on shares of SLB and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Melius began coverage on shares of SLB in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded SLB from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.28.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

