Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Adient $ADNT

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 257.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,610 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Adient worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADNT. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adient by 22.4% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,500,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,879,000 after buying an additional 823,638 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Adient by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,174,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,236,000 after acquiring an additional 272,920 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adient by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,820,000 after acquiring an additional 53,101 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adient by 184.2% in the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Adient by 14.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,615,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,773,000 after acquiring an additional 201,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Adient from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adient from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research lowered Adient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Adient from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adient has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $22.69.

NYSE ADNT opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Adient has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.22.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 1.93%.The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Adient will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adient

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

