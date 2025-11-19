Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $PGHY

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 312.7% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA PGHY opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average of $19.89.

About Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (PGHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of short-term USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds issues by US and foreign corporations. PGHY was launched on Jun 20, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

