U.S. Bancorp $USB Stock Position Decreased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 17.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 97,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 77,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 153,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 56,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 17,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of USB stock opened at $45.95 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $71.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.69 and a 200-day moving average of $46.21.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 140,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $6,508,221.30. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,360,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,041,584.76. The trade was a 9.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 26,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $1,260,955.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 226,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,607,932.50. This represents a 10.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

