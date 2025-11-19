Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Trading 19% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report) rose 19% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.44. Approximately 1,197,604 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 417% from the average daily volume of 231,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.21.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.85 target price on shares of Graphite One and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Graphite One has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.85.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GPH
Graphite One Stock Up 19.0%
Graphite One Company Profile
Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. The company holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 135 mining claims located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Graphite One
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- What’s on the Thanksgiving Table? A Stock Pick for Every Course
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Why Home Depot’s Pain Could Be a Long-Term Investor’s Gain
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Qualcomm’s Bulls Are Running Out of Room to Be Wrong
Receive News & Ratings for Graphite One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.