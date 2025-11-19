Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Trading 19% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report) rose 19% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.44. Approximately 1,197,604 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 417% from the average daily volume of 231,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.21.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.85 target price on shares of Graphite One and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Graphite One has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.85.

The firm has a market cap of C$231.92 million, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.94.

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. The company holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 135 mining claims located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

