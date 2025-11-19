SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 123,765 Shares of Progyny, Inc. $PGNY

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 1,589.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 131,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,765 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.15% of Progyny worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Cetera Trust Company N.A raised its stake in Progyny by 303.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Militia Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Progyny by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Progyny by 5,216.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Progyny by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Peter Anevski purchased 79,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.29 per share, with a total value of $1,931,055.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 680,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,523,296.79. This trade represents a 13.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allison Swartz sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $55,058.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 79,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,843.12. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 5,395 shares of company stock worth $124,211 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PGNY has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Raymond James Financial set a $28.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Progyny in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $313.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.23 million. Progyny had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Progyny has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.820 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.400 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

