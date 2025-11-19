Empirical Finance LLC Has $9.27 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Whelan Financial grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 1,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 3.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBM stock opened at $290.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $324.90. The company has a market cap of $271.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $287.37 and a 200-day moving average of $272.51.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

