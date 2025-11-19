Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Stock Price Down 14.3% – Time to Sell?

Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 133,604 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 369,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Imagine Lithium Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Imagine Lithium Company Profile

Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. It has 100% interest in its flagship project the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022.

