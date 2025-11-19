Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP Stock Position Lowered by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 67.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.7%

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $190.70 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $170.99 and a 1-year high of $234.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.51. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $1.49. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.220-11.320 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.700-2.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $229.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.48.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

