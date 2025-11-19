Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Trading Up 19% – Here’s Why

Shares of Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report) traded up 19% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.44. 1,197,604 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 417% from the average session volume of 231,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.85 price target on shares of Graphite One and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.85.

Get Graphite One alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GPH

Graphite One Stock Performance

Graphite One Company Profile

The company has a market cap of C$231.92 million, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.94.

(Get Free Report)

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. The company holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 135 mining claims located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.