Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Trading Up 19% – Here’s Why

Shares of Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report) traded up 19% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.44. 1,197,604 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 417% from the average session volume of 231,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.21.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.85 price target on shares of Graphite One and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.85.
Get Our Latest Analysis on GPH
Graphite One Stock Performance
Graphite One Company Profile
Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. The company holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 135 mining claims located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Graphite One
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- What’s on the Thanksgiving Table? A Stock Pick for Every Course
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Why Home Depot’s Pain Could Be a Long-Term Investor’s Gain
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Qualcomm’s Bulls Are Running Out of Room to Be Wrong
Receive News & Ratings for Graphite One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.