Ingredion Incorporated $INGR Shares Sold by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management trimmed its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,266,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,533,000 after purchasing an additional 22,487 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ingredion by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,755,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,594,000 after buying an additional 177,387 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Ingredion by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,340,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,733,000 after buying an additional 121,387 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ingredion by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 982,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,883,000 after buying an additional 265,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ingredion by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 736,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,822,000 after acquiring an additional 8,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $107.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.72. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $102.31 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.23.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 9.24%. Ingredion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.100-11.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INGR. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ingredion from $143.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $124.00 price objective on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research lowered Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down from $168.00) on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.33.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

