Spotify Technology $SPOT Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth $34,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPOT. Phillip Securities upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $640.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.86.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Spotify Technology stock opened at $637.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.23 billion, a PE ratio of 100.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $676.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $685.04. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $443.21 and a 1-year high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $1.96. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 8.46%.The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Spotify Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

