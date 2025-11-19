SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 361.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,337 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,039,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,884,000 after acquiring an additional 31,823 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 5.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 614,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,136,000 after acquiring an additional 30,570 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 17,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $94.00 target price on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on ONEOK from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.27.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of OKE opened at $69.47 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.30 and a 200-day moving average of $76.38.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.970-5.770 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 2,500 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,200. This represents a 13.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

