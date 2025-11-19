Geode Capital Management LLC Has $150.28 Million Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,140,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $150,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 44.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 107,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total transaction of $14,224,796.46. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,404,334. The trade was a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $275,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,520. The trade was a 45.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,890 shares of company stock valued at $17,057,659. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OLLI stock opened at $121.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.16. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.88 and a 52-week high of $141.74.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.74%.The business had revenue of $679.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.760-3.840 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

