Geode Capital Management LLC Has $157.82 Million Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corporation $OGE

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,555,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,569 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $157,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OGE. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 427.0% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 725.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $44.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.48. OGE Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $39.41 and a 1 year high of $47.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 15.28%.The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were given a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on OGE Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on OGE Energy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

