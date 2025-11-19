F5, Inc. $FFIV Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in F5 by 275.0% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in F5 by 288.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at F5

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 8,318 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.78, for a total transaction of $2,077,670.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,493 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,301.54. The trade was a 27.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.98, for a total transaction of $328,874.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,357,586.54. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 24,117 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,504 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “cautious” rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of F5 from $321.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of F5 from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.56.

F5 Stock Performance

FFIV stock opened at $227.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $297.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.10. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.00 and a fifty-two week high of $346.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.08.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The network technology company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $810.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 22.42%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. F5 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-15.500 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.850 EPS. Analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

