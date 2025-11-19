Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 33,559 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. $CBSH

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,486,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $155,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 848,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,799,000 after acquiring an additional 488,960 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $21,995,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,493,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,716,000 after purchasing an additional 268,250 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth $10,667,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 104.3% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 323,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,114,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Up 1.5%

CBSH opened at $52.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.24 and its 200 day moving average is $60.38. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.12 and a 12-month high of $72.75.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares are going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, December 2nd. The 1.05-1 split was recently announced. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, December 1st.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $448.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.04 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CBSH. Zacks Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

