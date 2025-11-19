PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company $MOS

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,194 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Mosaic by 3.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Mosaic by 21.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,942,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,461,000 after buying an additional 348,349 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.08.

Mosaic Trading Up 0.6%

MOS stock opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.80%.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.