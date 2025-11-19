PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.64 Million Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 172.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 52,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 11,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth $3,966,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:CRL opened at $162.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.53. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $203.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.11. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 1.69%.The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Argus set a $200.00 target price on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday. Baird R W upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRL

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

