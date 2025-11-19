Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.6429.

SNDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on Schneider National from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. National Bankshares set a $21.00 price target on Schneider National in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Schneider National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research cut Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 580,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,273,000 after buying an additional 8,677 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter worth $963,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 109.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,616,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,489,000 after purchasing an additional 206,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 97,065.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 89,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 89,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $20.11 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average of $23.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 2.03%.The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Schneider National has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 59.38%.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

