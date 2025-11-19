Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.25.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Barclays reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd.
Shares of VLY stock opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.17. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $11.35.
Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $511.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.47 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 14.86%.Valley National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.
Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.
