Dorsey Wright & Associates Has $7.36 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies accounts for approximately 1.8% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $7,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TT. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,016.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 23.4% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT opened at $407.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $419.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.79. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $298.15 and a one year high of $476.18.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $494.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $472.07.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,120. This trade represents a 7.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,722,330. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

