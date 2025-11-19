SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 92.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 216,106 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.3% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Navera Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.0% during the second quarter. Navera Investment Management Ltd. now owns 787,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,080 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $132.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.40. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.00 and a 52-week high of $246.19.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $995.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Align Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Align Technology from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.45.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

