Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Cuts Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 10.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 187,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after purchasing an additional 17,833 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,476,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $607,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 75,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Wealth Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC now owns 28,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total transaction of $6,036,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 987,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,677,892.20. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $7,249,191.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 251,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,870,428.30. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,608 shares of company stock valued at $14,916,496. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lam Research from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $200.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Lam Research from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.04.

Lam Research Stock Down 2.9%

LRCX opened at $143.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $179.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.35 and its 200 day moving average is $110.96. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $167.15.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

