Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 193 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,887 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in FedEx by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 250.5% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in FedEx by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,345 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $263.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21. FedEx Corporation has a one year low of $194.29 and a one year high of $308.53. The company has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on FedEx from $243.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.08.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

