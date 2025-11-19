Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Sells 93 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC reduced its position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McDonough Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 14.2% in the second quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 4,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7,066.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 21,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth $32,698,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. Bank of America upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $710.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $696.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $646.94.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.7%

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $566.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $589.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $549.56. The company has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.07. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 52 week low of $426.24 and a 52 week high of $640.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $1.24. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.00 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

