General Dynamics Corporation $GD Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 56,475 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of General Dynamics worth $82,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1858 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% in the second quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 10.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GD. Vertical Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on General Dynamics from $365.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.85.

NYSE:GD opened at $341.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.46. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1 year low of $239.20 and a 1 year high of $360.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 8.18%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $1,060,829.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,777.70. This represents a 24.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total transaction of $2,617,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,328,685.24. This trade represents a 26.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,580 shares of company stock valued at $4,064,484. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

