Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 14,356 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. $BBIO

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,356 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter worth about $35,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BBIO shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Leerink Partners set a $68.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.37.

In related news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 198,359 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $13,206,742.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 679,979 shares in the company, valued at $45,273,001.82. This trade represents a 22.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hannah Valantine sold 25,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $1,683,727.88. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,212.55. This represents a 77.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 539,686 shares of company stock valued at $32,805,991. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $65.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.39. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $69.48.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4318.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

