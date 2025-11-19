Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF $FUMB

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUMB. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 215.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of FUMB opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.11. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $20.23.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

