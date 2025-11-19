SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 42,787 Shares of Centene Corporation $CNC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,787 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Centene by 248.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 265.8% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNC. UBS Group set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Centene and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.47.

CNC stock opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.43. Centene Corporation has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $66.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.49.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.71. Centene had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 2.85%.The company had revenue of $49.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

