SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in REV Group, Inc. $REVG

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 369.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,133 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in REV Group were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REVG. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in REV Group by 5,215.4% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 71.0% during the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the second quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of REV Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. DA Davidson cut shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on REV Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on REV Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of REV Group stock opened at $51.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.01. REV Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $64.47.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $644.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.24 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 4.51%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. REV Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.32%.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

