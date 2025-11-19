Mary Jayne Crocker Sells 4,080 Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Stock

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) EVP Mary Jayne Crocker sold 4,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $69,523.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 199,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,386. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mary Jayne Crocker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

On Monday, November 10th, Mary Jayne Crocker sold 8,957 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $150,029.75.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Mary Jayne Crocker sold 277 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $4,709.00.

On Thursday, September 4th, Mary Jayne Crocker acquired 100 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $1,948.00.

On Tuesday, August 26th, Mary Jayne Crocker sold 9,314 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $149,489.70.

On Monday, August 25th, Mary Jayne Crocker sold 1,332 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $21,618.36.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Down 1.0%

Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $446.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.18. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $18.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bridgewater Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BWB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.75 million for the quarter. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bridgewater Bancshares

Institutional Trading of Bridgewater Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 25.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $776,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 385,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 75,730 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 206,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 18,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.