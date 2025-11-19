CareTrust REIT, Inc. $CTRE Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,003,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $153,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,049,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,636,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,348 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 5,756.5% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,181,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,258 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 51.3% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,094,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,871,000 after purchasing an additional 710,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 173.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 682,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,493,000 after buying an additional 433,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

CTRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Raymond James Financial set a $39.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.79 and a 12 month high of $37.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

