Matthew Rizik Sells 2,500 Shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $43,675.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,025,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,918,699.48. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rocket Companies Stock Up 3.7%

RKT opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $22.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.88 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 19.68, a current ratio of 19.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Rocket Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 148.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Rocket Companies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RKT. Barclays set a $19.00 price target on Rocket Companies and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $17.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.18.

Read Our Latest Report on Rocket Companies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 67.9% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 25,395,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,167,000 after buying an additional 10,270,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rocket Companies by 29.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,945,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,684,000 after buying an additional 5,226,931 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,560,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,610,000 after acquiring an additional 856,367 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,010,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,470,000. 4.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.