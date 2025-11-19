Suzanne Helen Sells 500 Shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) insider Suzanne Helen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.04, for a total value of $54,520.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 82,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,982,497.12. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $104.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.24 and a 52 week high of $146.93.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MHK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Vertical Research began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI set a $124.00 target price on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MHK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,922,000 after buying an additional 670,601 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 756,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,324,000 after acquiring an additional 615,095 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,159,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,276,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 96.3% in the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 937,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,837,000 after purchasing an additional 459,700 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.