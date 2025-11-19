Suzanne Helen Sells 500 Shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) insider Suzanne Helen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.04, for a total value of $54,520.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 82,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,982,497.12. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Mohawk Industries stock opened at $104.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.24 and a 52 week high of $146.93.
Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,922,000 after buying an additional 670,601 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 756,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,324,000 after acquiring an additional 615,095 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,159,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,276,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 96.3% in the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 937,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,837,000 after purchasing an additional 459,700 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.
