Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. $HRB

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,849,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,184 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $156,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in H&R Block by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 201,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the second quarter worth $229,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 64.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 57.0% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 86,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 31,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 4.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HRB opened at $44.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.32. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $64.62.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $203.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.13 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 191.38% and a net margin of 16.11%.H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.17) earnings per share. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 37.75%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 176,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $8,197,820.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 906,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,107,301.98. This trade represents a 16.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered H&R Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of H&R Block from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

