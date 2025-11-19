Peter Canterbury Purchases 50,000 Shares of Unico Silver (ASX:USL) Stock

Unico Silver Limited (ASX:USL – Get Free Report) insider Peter Canterbury purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.61 per share, for a total transaction of A$30,400.00.
Unico Silver Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $96.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.62 and a beta of 0.55.
Unico Silver Company Profile
