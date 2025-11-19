Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEVA) Receives $24.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEVA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.50.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEVA shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 92.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Aeva Technologies by 8.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.
Aeva Technologies Trading Up 3.8%
Shares of NASDAQ:AEVA opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. Aeva Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $38.80. The company has a market capitalization of $573.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average is $18.41.
Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,031.15% and a negative return on equity of 603.21%. The business had revenue of $3.58 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Aeva Technologies
Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.
