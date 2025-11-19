Empirical Finance LLC Has $7.96 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Wealth LLC. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $18,220,000. Alteri Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $230.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $374.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.35, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $267.08.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The company had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,897,879.56. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $3,767,904.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,714,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,529,181.40. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 264,118 shares of company stock valued at $44,448,619 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Benchmark upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $300.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.49.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.