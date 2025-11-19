Martin Donohue Sells 5,000,000 Shares of G11 Resources (ASX:G11) Stock

G11 Resources Limited (ASX:G11 – Get Free Report) insider Martin Donohue sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.02, for a total transaction of A$90,000.00.

Martin Donohue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 28th, Martin Donohue bought 6,826,453 shares of G11 Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of A$102,396.80.

G11 Resources Company Profile

G11 Resources Limited engages in mineral exploration activities in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, nickel, and base metal deposits. It owns an interest in the Koonenberry project covering an area of 3,300 square kilometers located in New South Wales. The company was formerly known as Odin Metals Limited and changed its name to G11 Resources Limited in December 2023.

