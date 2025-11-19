Geode Capital Management LLC Has $151.87 Million Stock Position in Stride, Inc. $LRN

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,045,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,889 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $151,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter worth $38,835,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Stride during the first quarter worth about $29,526,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Stride by 657.1% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 174,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,394,000 after acquiring an additional 151,800 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 214.2% in the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 189,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,927,000 after acquiring an additional 128,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 1,399.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 97,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,133,000 after purchasing an additional 90,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stride from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Stride from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $108.00 target price on Stride and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.75.

Stride Stock Performance

Shares of Stride stock opened at $64.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of -0.02. Stride, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $171.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.06 and its 200 day moving average is $139.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Stride had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 12.76%.The firm had revenue of $620.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Stride has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

