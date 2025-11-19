Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Cadence Bank $CADE

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,664,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,593 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $149,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Cadence Bank during the first quarter valued at $40,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the second quarter valued at $65,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CADE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cadence Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Hovde Group upped their target price on Cadence Bank from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler set a $40.00 price target on Cadence Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Cadence Bank Price Performance

Shares of CADE stock opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $40.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 18.15%.The firm had revenue of $517.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

