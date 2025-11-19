PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 880 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 40.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 215.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 275.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 82.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at EPAM Systems

In other news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.29, for a total value of $107,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,720 shares in the company, valued at $487,668.80. This represents a 18.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $454,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 38,124 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,943.20. The trade was a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 4,611 shares of company stock worth $789,132 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Citigroup raised EPAM Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EPAM Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.81.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $178.67 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.15 and a 52 week high of $269.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.43. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.67.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 7.91%.EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.360-11.440 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

