PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 61,069 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,069 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,667,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,709,000 after buying an additional 1,565,443 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 340.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 11,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% in the second quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 16.8% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DOC opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $22.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.83. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -353.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Healthpeak Properties had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $705.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is -2,440.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOC shares. Raymond James Financial raised Healthpeak Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI set a $22.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.82.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

