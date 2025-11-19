PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,367 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 217.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 63.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 24.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBWI opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $41.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.39. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 9.88%.Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Bath & Body Works has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.45 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.350-3.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.74%.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $28.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.18.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

