PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stake in Ares Capital Corporation $ARCC

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,732 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. JMP Securities set a $23.00 target price on Ares Capital and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Ares Capital Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.68. Ares Capital Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.48 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 45.16% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Ares Capital news, CEO Michael Kort Schnabel acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $265,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,920. The trade was a 86.67% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

