PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF $BUG

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,318 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1,377.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth $75,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 153.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

BUG opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.83. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $37.55.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

