PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 16,955 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 55.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,955 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,365,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501,402 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,993,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,878 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,047,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,082,000 after purchasing an additional 456,465 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,764,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,926,000 after purchasing an additional 688,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,742,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,294,000 after purchasing an additional 162,686 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $49.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $50.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.59 and its 200 day moving average is $49.38.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.1087 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

